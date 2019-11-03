Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 183 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 35,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 16.2% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 382,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after buying an additional 53,460 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 36,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $145.36 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $164.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.40.

In other news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $566,839.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $2,241,454.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,443.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,139 shares of company stock worth $10,580,178. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

