Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Trading Up 2.5%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $49.45, approximately 1,823,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 921,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 185.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 9,500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $468,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $24,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,138,162 shares of company stock valued at $891,792,148. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 32.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

