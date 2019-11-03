Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Given a $52.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) has been assigned a $52.00 target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 price target on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.

CDAY stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,464. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -990.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $31.39 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $325,062.50. Also, Chairman David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $24,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,138,162 shares of company stock worth $891,792,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

