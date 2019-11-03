Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,700 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 784,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 100,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,643,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,224,147 in the last ninety days. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 47.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 294.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cerecor by 612.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Cerecor during the second quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERC stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 million. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 231.68% and a negative return on equity of 143.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerecor will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerecor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

Recommended Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.