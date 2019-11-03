Centerra Gold Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CG. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.19.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$11.27 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.83 and a 52-week high of C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 24.71.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 5,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total value of C$59,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$252,280. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 40,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.06, for a total transaction of C$482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,873 shares in the company, valued at C$444,688.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,300 shares of company stock worth $664,364.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.