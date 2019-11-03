Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

Shares of CVE opened at $8.72 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Cenovus Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

