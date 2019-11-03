Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,294,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,786,188 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Cemex SAB de CV worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,869,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,864 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,495,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,501,000 after buying an additional 559,614 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 4.8% during the second quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 16,162,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,528,000 after buying an additional 736,450 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,051,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after buying an additional 1,245,721 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 5.4% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,967,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after buying an additional 304,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

CX stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. Cemex SAB de CV has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $5.81.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Research analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Santander lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cemex SAB de CV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

