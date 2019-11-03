CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

Shares of NYSE:CBL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,567. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $187.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBL. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 69.3% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,532,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 627,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 269.8% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 244,117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 14.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 10.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 14.2% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 120,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

