CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Shares Up 11.1%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)’s share price shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60, 4,338,813 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,918,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBL. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBL & Associates Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $249.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $187.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.77 million. Analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 1,195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 38,013 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 120,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

