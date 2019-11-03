CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Shares Up 11.1%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)’s share price shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60, 4,338,813 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,918,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CBL. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBL & Associates Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.71.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $249.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 1,195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 38,013 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 120,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.
CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CBL)
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.
