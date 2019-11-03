CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Get CBIZ alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CBZ stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 284,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,375. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $28.13.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $239.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.56 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $37,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 70,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,464.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBIZ (CBZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.