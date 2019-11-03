Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Position Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Cavco Industries worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after acquiring an additional 72,417 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,882,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,854,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 59,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVCO shares. BidaskClub lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $198.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $243.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.12.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.37 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.50%. Cavco Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

