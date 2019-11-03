Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,200,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,841,880,000 after acquiring an additional 411,655 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,898,000 after buying an additional 46,928 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,477,000 after buying an additional 1,496,100 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after buying an additional 5,313,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,789,000 after buying an additional 4,139,332 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,059,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,976 shares of company stock worth $3,006,729 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Caterpillar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.58.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

