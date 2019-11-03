Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,200,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,841,880,000 after acquiring an additional 411,655 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,898,000 after acquiring an additional 46,928 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,332 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $6.69 on Friday, hitting $144.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,059,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.95. The company has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,729. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.58.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

