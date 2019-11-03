Carry Price Reaches $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Carry has traded up 52.6% against the US dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $17.06 million and $3.02 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.03 or 0.05758931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001022 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014764 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045870 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

CRE is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 3,302,172,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,887,304,414 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

