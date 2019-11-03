Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 383,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 420.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $58,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,169,820 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 39.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 194.9% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

