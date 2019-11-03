CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 207 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1,510.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,442,000 after buying an additional 3,122,355 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 159.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,262,000 after buying an additional 1,157,940 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 13,200.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,691,000 after buying an additional 1,088,667 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 455.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 964,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,610,000 after buying an additional 790,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,705,000 after buying an additional 785,493 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other United Technologies news, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total value of $396,566.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,835.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 11,554 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $1,655,572.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,999.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,620 shares of company stock valued at $16,317,747. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UTX stock opened at $146.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.23. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.