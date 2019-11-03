CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after buying an additional 9,065,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,331 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AbbVie by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,510 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,538,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $81.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.36. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

In other AbbVie news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,140,800.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart acquired 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.44 per share, with a total value of $1,002,170.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,189.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 88,077 shares of company stock worth $4,401,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

