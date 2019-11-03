CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $25.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.0% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $281.20 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $281.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

