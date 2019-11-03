CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,709,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $14,162,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 47,624 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 245,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 44,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 42,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $152.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.81 and a 200 day moving average of $148.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $111.78 and a 1 year high of $154.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

