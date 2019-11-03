CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 989 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 189.0% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

Shares of MO opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

