Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) in a research note published on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reissued an average rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an average rating and set a $1.45 price objective on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Senior Living from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Pi Financial assumed coverage on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Capital Senior Living from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.99.

NYSE CSU traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 53,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Senior Living has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $10.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.25%. The firm had revenue of $113.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Senior Living will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Capital Senior Living by 921.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

