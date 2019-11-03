Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $101.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, it has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2019 results reflect higher fee income, and rising loan and deposit balances. Solid liquidity position, strength in credit card and online-banking businesses, efforts to diversify via acquisitions and continuous rise in loan demand are likely to further drive top-line growth. Moreover, strong balance sheet and business restructuring efforts will support its financials. Nevertheless, mounting operating expenses, mainly due to higher marketing costs, are likely to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, data breach incident will lead to rise in expenses. Additionally, deteriorating credit quality is another major near-term concern as it might hurt financials.”

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Shares of COF traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,158. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.