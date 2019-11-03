Canopy Rivers (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Shares Down 1.8%

Canopy Rivers Inc (OTCMKTS:CNPOF)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.23, approximately 98,450 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 142,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.

About Canopy Rivers (OTCMKTS:CNPOF)

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.