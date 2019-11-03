Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CDUAF traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $29.78.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.