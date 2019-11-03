Canaccord Genuity Downgrades HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) to Hold

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. CIBC downgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HEXO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

NASDAQ:HEXO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. 2,998,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,709,432. HEXO has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 6,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 949,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 336,897 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

