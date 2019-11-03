Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCJ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Cameco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,174,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cameco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,326,000 after buying an additional 213,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,813,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,754,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in Cameco by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 9,576,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,980,000 after buying an additional 3,194,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cameco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,204,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,036,000 after buying an additional 449,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,755,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. Cameco has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cameco had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

