Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at $339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $66.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

