Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 882.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 22,616 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the third quarter valued at about $4,221,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 12.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the third quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1,582.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

In other CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH news, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $912,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,395.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott Wells purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 435,000 shares of company stock worth $996,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CCO stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $698.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

