Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APHA. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the 2nd quarter worth $48,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Aphria by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 323,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 416,516 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aphria by 410.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 407,658 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the 2nd quarter worth $1,700,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Aphria by 870.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 201,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 180,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APHA opened at $5.19 on Friday. Aphria Inc has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APHA. ValuEngine upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 price target on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Pi Financial set a $9.00 price target on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.51.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

