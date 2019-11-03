Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 265,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 159,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,807 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 99,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2,366.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000.

NYSEARCA:LDSF opened at $20.61 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49.

