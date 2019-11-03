Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.12, approximately 13,759 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAIL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1,088.0% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,630,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,268 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.