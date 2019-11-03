Callon Petroleum (CPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $167.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

