California Public Employees Retirement System Has $266.75 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 570,499 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of salesforce.com worth $266,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $785,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,305,726.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,139 shares of company stock worth $39,791,649 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $159.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.97 and its 200 day moving average is $153.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.18, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.74.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.