California Public Employees Retirement System Has $181.55 Million Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,995,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,289 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.83% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $181,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,960,000 after buying an additional 5,258,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,077,000 after buying an additional 2,257,147 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,515.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,760,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,069,000 after buying an additional 1,651,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,533,000 after buying an additional 758,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,742,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Brion S. Johnson sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $200,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,622.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $213,379.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,337 shares of company stock worth $4,476,810. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.46. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

