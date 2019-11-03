California Public Employees Retirement System Has $163.82 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875,073 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,488 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of ConocoPhillips worth $163,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Baader Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

