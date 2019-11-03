California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Lowe’s Companies worth $210,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 786,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,413,000 after acquiring an additional 81,426 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $112.95 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

