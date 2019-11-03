Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $71.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.48. 2,596,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,202. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $325,279.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 243,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,637,439. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $88,608.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,413 shares of company stock worth $11,137,210. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,949 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,212 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,494,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,822,000 after purchasing an additional 642,566 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 543,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,776,000 after purchasing an additional 395,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

