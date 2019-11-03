Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Holdings Raised by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 5,882.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,319,871 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,132,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $765,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,150 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,360.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,555,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386,400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,738,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,086,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $116,775,000 after purchasing an additional 325,345 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $22.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Shares of NYSE COG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. 6,924,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,409,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Rhys J. Best acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan O. Dinges acquired 16,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $272,771.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,539,713.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 44,255 shares of company stock worth $721,896. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

