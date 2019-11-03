C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $89.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.70. 4,238,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,930. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.96. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $74.12 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,715,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $1,388,297.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,173 shares of company stock worth $3,825,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 47.1% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

