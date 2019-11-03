Burst (BURST) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.13 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Burst coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, Livecoin and Coinroom. Burst has a market cap of $7.13 million and $7,745.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Burst has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

About Burst

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,068,640,237 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Coinroom, Poloniex, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

