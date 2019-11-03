Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

