Buckingham Research Lowers Crane (NYSE:CR) to Neutral

Buckingham Research lowered shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $79.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous target price of $102.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Shares of CR stock opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average of $81.31. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $94.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.46 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

