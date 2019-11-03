BT Group (LON:BTA) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of BT Group (LON:BTA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 268 ($3.50).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.