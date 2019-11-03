Brokerages Set Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target at $8.00

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of PACB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 1,309,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $740.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 140.68% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. The business had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

