Brokerages Set Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) PT at $12.47

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Keane Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keane Group in the 2nd quarter worth $11,208,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keane Group by 368.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 801,604 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP grew its position in Keane Group by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,011,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 745,756 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Keane Group by 1,193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 412,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Keane Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,989,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRAC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,016,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,060. Keane Group has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

