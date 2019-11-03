Brokerages Set HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Price Target at €42.19

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.19 ($49.06).

HLE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

HLE traded up €0.58 ($0.67) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €44.20 ($51.40). 139,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.50. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1-year low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 1-year high of €49.92 ($58.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 8.04.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

