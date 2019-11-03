Brokerages Set Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) PT at $19.25

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $17.39. 1,076,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.21 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

