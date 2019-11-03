Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Target Price at C$6.15

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Ensign Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of ESI stock traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$2.74. 225,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.54 million and a P/E ratio of 6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.13. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.45.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$377.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

