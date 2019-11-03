Brokerages Set Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Target Price at $3.86

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Capital Senior Living from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Senior Living from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Shares of CSU stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 53,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.53. Capital Senior Living has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $10.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.81 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Senior Living will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 921.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Capital Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Capital Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.