Brokerages Set Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Target Price at $35.13

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $54,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,912. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biegel & Waller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,843,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $167,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXSM stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 502,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,101. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $828.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.61.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

